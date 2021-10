Black Side-Pocket Blouson Dress - Women & Plus. This blouson dress features a relaxed bodice and breathable cotton for all-day comfort. The fitted skirt adds a professional twist, making this a versatile look. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 49'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonMachine washMade in Poland Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.