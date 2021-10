Silver Blue Floral Peasant Maxi Dress - Women. Reminiscent of the Renaissance, this long peasant dress features a lace-up front tie and gently ruffled hemline. A graceful floral pattern completes the romantic look. Size note: This item is from a European brand. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Size S: 53.15'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% viscoseHand washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.