Black Swiss Dot Surplice Bishop-Sleeve Wrap Dress - Women. Serve some serious fashion in this bishop-sleeve wrap dress that boasts a dash of stretch and a flattering surplice neckline for a truly head-turning look. The Swiss-dotted details add a sweet touch. Size S: 34.65'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall, 32.2'' bust, 24'' waist, 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported