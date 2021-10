Terra-Cotta Ribbed Button-Front Sleeveless Midi Dress - Women. Showcase your curves in this figure-hugging midi dress that features a ribbed texture and buttons running down the front. Size S: 40'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'9'' tall; 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips93% polyester / 7% spandexMachine wash Imported