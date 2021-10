Blue Tie-Dye Tiered V-Neck Dress - Women. Prepare your wardrobe for warm weather with this breezy V-neck dress flaunting a tiered design for visual depth and a vibrant tie-dye print. Lightweight, stretch-enhanced fabric keeps you feeling fresh and comfortable all-day long. 34'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported