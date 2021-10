Khaki Turtleneck Cutout Sweater Dress - Women. Bring a shoulder-peeking finish to your look with this neutral-hued sweater dress finished with a cozy turtleneck and supersoft fabric. Belt not includedSize S: 33.07'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit100% acrylicMachine washImported