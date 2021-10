Black & Cream Floral Pocket Harem Pants - Women & Plus. Add slouchy comfort to your next day off with these boldly printed harem pants featuring handy pockets for all your essentials.Size note: This item is intended to be an oversize fit and features an extended harem-style silhouette.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 28'' inseamSize 1X: 29.5'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported