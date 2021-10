Navy & Gray Floral Drawstring-Waist Lounge Pants - Women. Timeless romance and complete comfort come into full bloom when you head into your off-duty hours while wearing these lounge pants that features a wide drawstring waistband and an allover floral motif. Size S: 31.1'' inseamMid-risePull-onKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported