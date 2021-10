Red & Tan Hen Hacci Joggers - Women & Plus. Upgrade your relaxation wardrobe with these stretch-infused joggers featuring a dramatic print and tie waist.Made for ZulilySize S: 28.7'' inseamHacci knit97% polyester / 3% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.