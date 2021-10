White & Black Leopard Crewneck Long-Sleeve Top & Pocket Joggers - Women. Step up your streetwear game with this cozy two-piece set that features handy side pockets and a bold design speckled with lively leopard spots. Includes white and black leopard crewneck long-sleeve top and white and black leopard pocket joggers (two pieces total)Top (size S): 23.23'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 25.59'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported