Beyond This Plane Women's Casual Pants WHT - White & Magenta Floral Crewneck Top & Lounge Pants - Women & Plus

White & Magenta Floral Crewneck Top & Lounge Pants - Women & Plus. Snuggle up on your next day off in this boldly printed crewneck top and lounge pants, both boasting enough stretch to ensure comfort as you move.Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes one white and magenta floral crewneck top and matching lounge pants (two pieces total)Size S (2-4): 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S (2-4): 30'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported