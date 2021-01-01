Simple by Suzanne Betro Women's Casual Pants 101BLUE/WHITE - Blue & White Polka Dot Crop Wide-Leg Pants - Women & Plus

Blue & White Polka Dot Crop Wide-Leg Pants - Women & Plus. Give your favorite tops a flowy boho companion in the form of these crepe pants that flaunt a dot print and wide legs. A stretchy elastic band comfortably accommodates your waist, while side pockets manage your essentials. Size note: This item runs large. Please refer to size chart to ensure best fit.Size S: 31'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hipsCrepe 100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported