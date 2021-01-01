PixieLady Women's Casual Pants B098A23974 - Gray & Orange Spiral Tie-Dye Zip-Up Hoodie Set - Women & Plus

Gray & Orange Spiral Tie-Dye Zip-Up Hoodie Set - Women & Plus. Before you hit the gym or kick off your weekend hangout, slip on this racerback tank and matching zippered hoodie for daylong comfort. A split front pocket accommodates small items in the top layer, and a drawstring lets you fine-tune the fit of the coordinating joggers. Made for ZulilyIncludes orange solid racerback tank, gray and orange spiral tie-dye zip-up hoodie and black solid joggers (three pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.