Black & White Tie-Dye Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants - Women. The breeziness of a skirt with the security of pants are yours with these high-waist palazzo pants made with lightweight, stretchy fabric. Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S/4-6: 28'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported