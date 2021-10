Green & Black Tree Snowflake Drawstring Lounge Pants - Women. Lounge around in festive style when you reach for these roomy pants featuring an expressive print and an easy-wear drawstring waist for the ultimate in comfy-chic wear. Size S: 29.92'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported