Khaki Palazzo Pants - Women & Plus. Ditch denim for the day and slip into this pair of effortlessly chic pants made with a trendy cropped length and wide legs.Size M: 23.5'' inseamModel (wearing size 2): 5'7'' tall; 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 34'' hipsKnit97% polyester / 4% spandexHand wash; hang dryMade in the USA using imported materials