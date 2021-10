Blue Side-Pocket Linen Crop Pants - Women & Plus. These Italian-crafted cropped pants boast gorgeously airy and breathable linen fabric and a carefree fit that is a must for traveling or daydreaming about traveling while tackling your to-dos. Size M: 24.02'' inseamModel: 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 36'' hipsWoven100% linenMachine wash; hang dryMade in Italy