Beyond This Plane Women's Casual Pants TRQ - Turquoise & White Abstract Long-Sleeve Top & Pocket Lounge Pants - Women & Plus

Turquoise & White Abstract Long-Sleeve Top & Pocket Lounge Pants - Women & Plus. Relax in style when you rock this bold-patterned lounge set featuring a cozy long-sleeve top and matching pants with functional side pockets. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes turquoise and white abstract long-sleeve top and turquoise and white abstract pocket lounge pants (two pieces total)Top (size S/2-4): 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S/2-4): 30'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported