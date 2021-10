Pink & Blue Tie-Dye Tank & Ruffle Shorts - Women. Give casual collections a trendy boost with the addition of this matching tank and shorts set showing off an allover tie-dye print. Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size down is recommended.Includes pink and blue tie-dye tank and shorts (two pieces total)Tank (size S): 11.81'' long from high point of shoulder to hem60% polyester / 40% cottonHand wash Imported