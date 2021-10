Yellow & Green Patchwork Elastic-Waist Midi Skirt - Women & Plus. Brighten up your wardrobe with this boldly patterned midi skirt that features an elastic waist for a comfortable fit. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 29.52'' longModel (wearing size S): 5'6'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsPull-onKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported