Navy & White Tee & Stripe Maxi Skirt - Women & Plus. Keep your look casual and feminine while staying coordinated from head to toe with this sweet set, featuring a comfy top and floor-skimming skirt. Includes top and skirtTop (size S): 29.9'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSkirt (size S): 40.9'' long80% viscose / 20% elastaneMachine washImported