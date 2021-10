Starfish Earthworks Button-Front Skirt - Women. Whether you're enjoying a night out on the town or just making through the week, this vibrant miniskirt will keep you comfortable with stretch-infused fabric and a unique button-up design. 68% organic cotton / 30% tencel lyocell / 2% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported100% of Toad&Co styles are made from a minimum of 80% sustainable fibers and/or fabrics that are 3rd party certified for responsible manufacturing.