Orange Wide-Band Pocket Skort - Women & Plus. Give your basics a quick boost with this classic skort featuring plenty of stretch to keep you comfy. A side pocket sweetens the deal, treating you to convenient carrying. Size S (skirt overlay): 16.6'' longSize S (shorts): 2'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnitLined85% polyester / 15% spandexMachine washImported