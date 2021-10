For cat mummy who likes irony and sarcasm and is lazy. Here is a gift for cat friends and cat owners. Funny cat gifts or cat motifs with finger are not easy to find! This is for cat fans or the cat friend. Cheeky cat gifts for women, work colleague, mother or sister and cat mums, men, colleague in the office at work. Ironic and sarcastic sayings design for women who love their cat for their birthday or as cat women's clothing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem