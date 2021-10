"Cat puns are not funny. I'm not kitten! They really stress meowt!" This funny design is sure to get lots of attention. It's great for those who love house cats, tom cats, kitties, and kittens. Featuring a well-known quote with a humorous twist, it makes the ideal gag or gift for your favorite feline-loving friend. See more fun and clever designs by clicking the brand name above the title. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem