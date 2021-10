For a cat lover, Party Animal. Perhaps you're a cat owner, either way this epic catnip cat lovers design is bound to make any cat owner laugh! Wear this design if your cat gets up to no good when eating some catnip. Perfect to wear out or at home. The perfect catnip cat designt for cat lovers and cat owners alike, the ultimate cat tee. Perfect gift for birthdays, graduations or Christmas occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem