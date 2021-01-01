Inspired by the beauty of Celtic art motifs, these earrings, handcrafted in sterling silver, are adorned with Latelita London's signature zircon detailing. Featuring intricate knot work within a clover inspired motif suspended from a zircon adorned creole fastening with a smaller motif in between for extra sparkle and added movement. Celtic knots have intertwined patterns of never ending loops that have no start or finish and are said to represent eternity within loyalty, faith, friendship or love. Perfect worn to celebrate a special occasion or wedding day. Perfect pairing with the celtic knot clover tennis bracelet, the celtic knot adjustable bracelet & celtic knot clover pendant necklace. Materials: 925 sterling silver, 22ct gold plating. Handset micro pave AAA grade white cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Gold Celtic Knot Clover Drop Earrings LATELITA