Hoka One One Women's Challenger Mid GTX - 10.5D - Major Brown / Heather

Features of the Hoka One One Women's Challenger Mid GTX Waterproof nubuck leather Upper and Gore-TEX waterproof bootie provide a premium and complete barrier from a variety of weather Anatomically designed molded foam collar provides additional ankle support Stitched midfoot in. seatbeltin. provides additional midfoot lockdown Early stage meta-Rocker offers a smooth ride Lightweight and Oversized EVA Midsole provides signature hoka one one cushioning Cmeva foam Midsole provides stable footing and absorbs impact points 4mm Lugs provide all-terrain traction Podular Outsole design provides stability on uneven terrain