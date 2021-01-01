Women's Champagne Saying Hocus Pokus Champagne Mode Gift T-Shirt

Hokus Pokus champagne mode, the champagne party or the girls' evening can begin. A fun saying for anyone who loves sparkling wine. All ladies, women and champagne drinkers who like to drink a sparkling wine bottle with a champagne glass at a champagne reception. The perfect gift idea for all champagne lovers and sparkling wine drinkers who like to occasionally enjoy a sparkling wine. The party can begin. With this sayings design, all girls are dressed for a great evening. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem