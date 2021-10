Chapter 45 Birthday for women with lips graphic is for all women born in 1976. and it for melanin, black queen, wife, girl, girlfriend, niece, aunt, mother, mom, grandma, sister. Funny graphic for all women Born in January, February, March, April 1976 Or May Or June, July, August, September, October, November, December 1976 and make a 45th bday and Birthday Party and themed party Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem