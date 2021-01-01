Under Armour Women's Charged Impulse Athletic Shoes

Under Armour Charged Impulse Athletic Shoes. Crafted in mesh, these athletic shoes by Under Armour are for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Lightweight, engineered mesh upper is extremely flexible and breathable, with strategic support where you need it for a fast, sleek look. 3/4 length bootie construction hugs the midfoot and forefoot, for a more secure, plush fit Dual-layer Charged Cushioning midsole with minimal outsole rubber for the ultimate cushioned, flexible and lightweight ride Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight Reflective details for greater visibility on low-light runs