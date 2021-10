Ruched from bodice to hem, this sleeveless dress embraces a lingerie look. V-neck Sleeveless Adjustable spaghetti straps Zipper back Lined Polyester/rayon/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 33" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size 4. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Dresses > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. LIKELY. Color: Black. Size: 8.