Women's Charleigh Wide Width Tall Shearling Style Boots - Universal Thread Black 9 W

These Charleigh Tall Shearling Style Boots from Universal Thread™ are just what you need for everyday wear when the weather turns cooler. Showcasing a suede upper and faux-shearling lining, these tall boots work equally well for lounging or heading out on the town. The light textured sole makes for comfortable strolling. Pair these versatile shearling-style boots with practically anything, from loose boyfriend jeans to leggings. Size: 9W. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.