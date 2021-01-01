Design: Our Charmeuse Midi Skirt is comprised of clean lines and perfect proportions, making it feel effortless and versatile. Designed with a body-skimming silhouette and soft elastic waist band for optimal comfort and fit. Quality: Made in China where Silk was invented 5,000 years ago. Our high momme-weight material is super durable with a luxurious finish. Learn more here. SustainabilityBluesign certified, ensuring production minimizes resource use and has the lowest possible impact on workers and the environment. Learn more here. | Women's Charmeuse Midi Skirt in Black | Size: XL | Silk Charmeuse by Cuyana