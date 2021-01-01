Burton Women's Chaseview Short - 25 - Phantom

Features of the Burton Women's Chaseview Short Soften up the toughest trails, and soak up the good times in these flexible, quick-drying adventure shorts with all the right pockets Regular Fit is just right not too tight or too baggy Durable and stretchy nylon double weave Dryride mist-defy DWR fabric repels water while staying soft, stretchy, and comfortable Removable webbing belt Zippered fly Side slits for easy movement Hand-warmer pockets, snap-closure back pocket and tHigh pocket, zippered tHigh pocket, and stash pocket UPF 30 rating bluesign approved materials use only safe chemicals and reduce impact on both humans and the planet during manufacturing