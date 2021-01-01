KISS ME ANGEL Women's Chemises Red - Red & White Sheer Lace Belted Babydoll Set - Women

Red & White Sheer Lace Belted Babydoll Set - Women. Spice up your boudoir with the flirty, festive design of this confidence-boosting babydoll, edged in faux fur-trim for a playful effect. A black Santa-inspired belt completes the merry look. Note: This item is sheer. Product image may be altered or item may be shown styled with undergarments (not included with purchase).Includes red and white sheer lace babydoll, black belt and red g-string (three pieces total).Size S: 28.3'' long from center back neckline to hemKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterHand washImported