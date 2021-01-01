Dynashape Intima Women's Chemises BLK - Black Delicate Gathered Underwire Camisole & Cheeky - Women & Plus

Black Delicate Gathered Underwire Camisole & Cheeky - Women & Plus. Boost your boudoir collection in a cinch with this lace-bedecked set. Stretchy gathered fabric contours your curves for a flattering fit, while sheer construction exudes sultry allure. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Includes camisole and cheekySize M: 21'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnderwireDemi cupAdjustable straps3-hook and eye closure 90% nylon / 10% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported