Pink Lace-Inset Halter Chemise & Thong - Women. With a plunging neckline and lace detailing at the waist, this alluring halter chemise turns up the heat on your sultry selections.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Includes chemise and thong (two pieces total)Size M: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWovenUnlined90% nylon / 10% spandexHand washImported