WHAT IT IS Chic by Carolina Herrera is true to its name, chic and elegant in style and design. It starts off fresh and light and ends warm. The rose petals mixed in with vanilla and orange blossoms are a perfect accompaniment for day time while the musk, sandalwood cozy up at night. Romantic and simple, classy and fun, Chic is all you need for any moment. 2.7 oz. Made in Spain. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Carolina Herrera. Size: 2.7 Oz.