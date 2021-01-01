The North Face Women's Chilkat 400 Boot - 6 - TNF Black / Zinc Grey

Features of The North Face Women's Chilkat 400 Boot Women's waterproof, cold-weather leather utility boot, rated to -40°F Waterproof, full-grain leather Upper 400 g PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Eco recycled Insulation Anatomically engineered, injection-molded, waterproof TPR shell Rustproof hardwAre Gaiter-compatible D-ring Northotic 2.0 Dual-Density Footbed with softer heel and forefoot-cushioning pads Compression-molded EVA Midsole Durable TNF Winter Grip Outsole IcePick temperature-sensitive lugs for increased traction Shaft height of 7.5in. and circumference of 14in. Approximate weight of a single boot, size 7 is 1 lb 7 oz