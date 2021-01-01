Timberland Women's Chocorua Trail Mid Goretex Hiking Boot - 7.5 - Dark Brown Full-Grain

Features of the Timberland Women's Chocorua Trail Mid with Gore-Tex Membrane Boot Premium full-grain waterproof leather Upper provides protection to keep feet dry and comfortable in any weather Waterproof/breathable Gore-Tex membrane keeps feet dry and comfortable for protection in any weather Rustproof, speed lace hardwAre with lace hooks at top for secure lacing Cushioned EVA Footbed provides underfoot support and disperses shock EVA Midsole for all-day comfort, lightweight cushioning and shock absorption Solid rubber Outsole with multi-directional lugs for traction on varied terrain