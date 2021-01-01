Clinique Women's Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Heftiest Hibiscus

WHAT IT IS A nourishing tinted lip balm. 0.10 oz. Made in Canada. WHAT IT DOES Super-nourishing balm is loaded with mango and shea butters. Just what dry, delicate lips need to feel comfortably soft and smooth. These natural-looking lip tints have a subtle sheen. HOW TO USE IT Apply directly to lips. For subtle definition, outline lips first, then fill in with natural-looking colour. Never needs sharpening: simply swivel up to reveal more lip colour. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Clinique. Color: Heftiest Hibiscus.