DKNY Women's City Link Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Rose Gold, 5 (Model: NY2962)

Simply stated, DKNY is the energy and spirit of New York: international, modern, fresh, and real. Both fashionable and friendly, DKNY consistently delivers its unique mix of style around the world. DKNY's interchangeable box set includes a 22mm watch featuring a silver-tone sunray dial with rose gold-tone dot indexes, rose gold-tone case with white enamel topring, three-hand movement and interchangeable polished rose gold-tone stainless steel bangle and additional polished rose-gold-tone stainless steel bangle with pavé glitz details. Featuring a 22mm case, less than 5mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 2-hand analog display, imported. Round stainless steel case, with a silver dial. Rose Gold, stainless steel bracelet. Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water, but not recommended for swimming.