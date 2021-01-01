The North Face Women's Class V 4 Inch Short - Small - Horizon Red / Vintageindigo

The North Face Women's Class V 4 Inch Short is a water short for summer adventure. Your go-to for camping, paddling, hikes and more. The nylon fabric is lightweight and quick-drying, so you can jump into the water to cool off, then move on to another facet of the trip. A beachy cover up when headed into town for more food and drinks to gardening in your own backyard. Live, breathe and wear summer. Features of The North Face Women's Class V 4 Inch Short Non-PFC DWR finish for added protection Elasticated waistband with drawcord Angled hand pockets Split vents at hem Back exposed-zip pockets Embroidered logo on left tHigh Fabric Details 68% Recycled Nylon, 26% Nylon, 6% Elastane with FlashDry and non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish