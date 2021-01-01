obaku womens classic and modern dress watch with stainless steel mesh band in grey (granite) scratch & water resistant 36mm 3-handed watch

Stainless Steel Rose Gold Round Shaped Case - Granite Dial - Granite Stainless Steel Milanese Band - Adjustable Fold Over Clasp Closure Obaku Features A Japanese Quartz Movement - Hardened Mineral Crystal Face - Water Resistant Up To 30 Meters [100ft] Mynte -V211LXVJMJ- Hold Its Beauty In Its Simplicity - Both Classic Yet Modern At The Same Time And Will Enhance Any Outfit Perfectly With Its Vibrant Colors. Each Obaku Watch Is Handcrafted And Individually Designed By World Renowned Danish Designers, Christian Mikkelsen And Lau Liengrd Ruge - The Designers Strives To Offer Affordable Luxury Using Both Luxurious Materials And Unique Designs And Representing Sheer Beauty. Obaku Has You In Mind - Designed To To Every Taste Both Modern And Classic. With Our Minimalism Ideology We Believe In Keeping The Beauty Up To Date And Simple - So You Can Enjoy The Glamour At Elegant Events And Everyday!