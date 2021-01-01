Crocs Women's Classic Bae Clogs, Candy Pink

The Crocs® Women’s Classic Bae clogs feature the upper you know and love with a twist that brings style to a new height. These clogs are crafted with Iconic Crocs Comfort™ Legendary Croslite™ foam cushioning to provide you with unmatched comfort all-day long, and their new customizable backstrap has the ability to hold Jibbitz™ charms for added personalization. DESIGN: Lightweight, odor-resistant, and water-friendly construction Ventilation holes on top and around the toe box encourage airflow Textured details around heel, toe box, and collar Iconic Crocs Comfort™ Legendary Croslite™ foam cushioning for incredible all-day comfort ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Easy to clean and quick to dry; washes off with soap and water Customizable with Jibbitz™ charms on upper and backstrap Heel Height: 2.4’’ / 60mm