Women's Travelon Classic Convertible Waist Pack Crossbody

Don't comprise on functionality for security, with the Travelon Classic Convertible Waist Pack Crossbody. This general purpose bag features a main locking compartment with RFID slots that are designed to safeguard your personal data. The slash-resistant, adjustable shoulder strap and body panels conceal reinforced high-tech stainless steel to keep your essentials safe. Features and Benefits RFID blocking Main locking compartment with organizer and zipped wall pocket Front and back pockets Tethered key clip with LED light Slash-resistant and adjustable shoulder strap Back belt loop Fits waist sizes up to 58" Can be used as a crossbody or waist pack 100% polyester Dimensions: 8" x 7" x 2" Drop Length: (distance from shoulder or handle to top of bag): 13.75" - 24"