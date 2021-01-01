CHAPS Jeans Women's Classic Denim Jean Jacket, Mantua, XLarge

Color - Mantua is a deeper medium blue wash, made in a nice denim fabric Style - Basic Denim Jean Jacket with collared neck, full button up front, long sleeves with button cuffs and functional pockets. Versatility - This feminine styled jacket goes great all tops from fashionable to basic tees or light weight sweaters as well as over your favorite dress; perfect for work, class or date nights. Length - the super cute jacket is 22 inches front center back with a 37 inch hem sweep CHAPS Jeans - continuing the all-American authentic, natural and timeless style you have come to love