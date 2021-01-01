BOGS Women's Classic Linen Ultra-High Winter Boots, Size 11, Black

Take hold of the season with protection and comfort in the BOGS® Women’s Classic Linen Ultra High winter boot. A 100% waterproof upper protects against the elements, while Max-Wick™ technology repels moisture for lasting dryness. 7mm of Neo-Tech™ insulation retain heat for warmth. A non-marking, non-slip outsole grips slippery surfaces for unmatched traction. Maximize cold-weather wear in the Classic Linen Ultra High winter boot. FEATURES: 100% waterproof hand-lasted upper provides durable protection against the elements Pull-on handles allow for easy on/off Four-way stretch inner bootie forms a protective barrier around feet BOGS® Max-Wick™ lining wicks moisture away from the foot for enhanced dryness 7mm of BOGS® Neo-Tech™ insulation retain heat for extra warmth Aegis® antimicrobial treatment prevents odors from forming for lasting freshness Rubber sponge midsole provides intense cushioning for all-day comfort Non-marking, non-slip outsole maximizes traction on wet and dry surfaces Can be worn in temperatures as low as -40°F Shaft circumference: 15” Height: 15” Weight: 2 lbs Style: 51537