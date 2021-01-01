Fossil Women's Classic Minute Quartz Stainless Three-Hand Watch, Color: Rose Gold (Model: BQ3026)

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Designed around our signature D-ring hardware, this Classic Minute three-hand combines a simple aesthetic with rich materials. Round stainless steel case with a rose gold dial. 32mm case, 8mm band, mineral crystal, quartz movement, imported. Attachment Material/Color: Stainless Steel/Rose Gold; Closure type: Adjust-O-Matic; Interchangeable with all Fossil 8MM bands Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling